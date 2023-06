Prayer to St. Anthony of Padua

Dear Saint Anthony,

Your prayers obtained miracles during your lifetime. You still seem to move at ease in the realm of minor and major miracles.

Saint Anthony, Performer of Miracles, please obtain for me the blessings God holds in reserve for those who serve Him. Pray that I may be worthy of the promises my Lord Jesus attaches to confident prayer.

(Mention your request here…)

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home