Happy Feast Day of Our Mother of Perpetual Help

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Prayer

O Mother of Perpetual Help,

grant that I may ever invoke Thy

most powerful name, which is

the safeguard of the living and the

salvation of the dying.

O Purest Mary, O Sweetest Mary,

let Thy name henceforth be

ever on my lips.

Delay not, O Blessed Lady, to help

me whenever I call on Thee, for,

in all my needs, in all my

temptations I shall never cease

to call on Thee, ever repeating

Thy sacred name, Mary, Mary.

O what consolation, what

sweetness, what confidence,

what emotion fill my soul when

I pronounce Thy sacred name,

or even only think of Thee.

I thank God for having given

Thee, for my good, so sweet,

so powerful, so lovely a name.

But I will not be content with

merely pronouncing Thy name:

let my love for Thee prompt

me ever to hail Thee,

Mother of Perpetual Help.“

[Recite Nine Hail Mary’s]

