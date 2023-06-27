Happy Feast Day of Our Mother of Perpetual Help

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Prayer
O Mother of Perpetual Help,
grant that I may ever invoke Thy
most powerful name, which is
the safeguard of the living and the
salvation of the dying.
O Purest Mary, O Sweetest Mary,
let Thy name henceforth be
ever on my lips.
Delay not, O Blessed Lady, to help
me whenever I call on Thee, for,
in all my needs, in all my
temptations I shall never cease
to call on Thee, ever repeating
Thy sacred name, Mary, Mary.
O what consolation, what
sweetness, what confidence,
what emotion fill my soul when
I pronounce Thy sacred name,
or even only think of Thee.
I thank God for having given
Thee, for my good, so sweet,
so powerful, so lovely a name.
But I will not be content with
merely pronouncing Thy name:
let my love for Thee prompt
me ever to hail Thee,
Mother of Perpetual Help.“
[Recite Nine Hail Mary’s]