Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday September 19, 2023

Tuesday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 444

Reading 1

1 Tm 3:1-13

Beloved, this saying is trustworthy:

whoever aspires to the office of bishop desires a noble task.

Therefore, a bishop must be irreproachable,

married only once, temperate, self-controlled,

decent, hospitable, able to teach,

not a drunkard, not aggressive, but gentle,

not contentious, not a lover of money.

He must manage his own household well,

keeping his children under control with perfect dignity;

for if a man does not know how to manage his own household,

how can he take care of the Church of God?

He should not be a recent convert,

so that he may not become conceited

and thus incur the Devil’s punishment.

He must also have a good reputation among outsiders,

so that he may not fall into disgrace, the Devil’s trap.

Similarly, deacons must be dignified, not deceitful,

not addicted to drink, not greedy for sordid gain,

holding fast to the mystery of the faith with a clear conscience.

Moreover, they should be tested first;

then, if there is nothing against them,

let them serve as deacons.

Women, similarly, should be dignified, not slanderers,

but temperate and faithful in everything.

Deacons may be married only once

and must manage their children and their households well.

Thus those who serve well as deacons gain good standing

and much confidence in their faith in Christ Jesus.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 101:1b-2ab, 2cd-3ab, 5, 6

R.(2) I will walk with blameless heart.

Of mercy and judgment I will sing;

to you, O LORD, I will sing praise.

I will persevere in the way of integrity;

when will you come to me?

R. I will walk with blameless heart.

I will walk with blameless heart,

within my house;

I will not set before my eyes

any base thing.

R. I will walk with blameless heart.

Whoever slanders his neighbor in secret,

him will I destroy.

The man of haughty eyes and puffed up heart

I will not endure.

R. I will walk with blameless heart.

My eyes are upon the faithful of the land,

that they may dwell with me.

He who walks in the way of integrity

shall be in my service.

R. I will walk with blameless heart.

Alleluia Lk 7:16

Lk 7:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

A great prophet has arisen in our midst

and God has visited his people.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 7:11-17

Jesus journeyed to a city called Nain,

and his disciples and a large crowd accompanied him.

As he drew near to the gate of the city,

a man who had died was being carried out,

the only son of his mother, and she was a widow.

A large crowd from the city was with her.

When the Lord saw her,

he was moved with pity for her and said to her,

“Do not weep.”

He stepped forward and touched the coffin;

at this the bearers halted,

and he said, “Young man, I tell you, arise!”

The dead man sat up and began to speak,

and Jesus gave him to his mother.

Fear seized them all, and they glorified God, exclaiming,

“A great prophet has arisen in our midst,”

and “God has visited his people.”

This report about him spread through the whole of Judea

and in all the surrounding region.

