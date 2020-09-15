And we will receive from him whatever we ask because we obey him and do the things that please him. -1 John 3:22

Then Jesus told them, “I tell you the truth, if you have faith and don’t doubt, you can do things like this and much more. You can even say to this mountain, ‘May you be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ and it will happen. -Matthew 21:21

I tell you, you can pray for anything, and if you believe that you’ve received it, it will be yours. -Mark 11:24

You can ask for anything in my name, and I will do it, so that the Son can bring glory to the Father. -John 14:13

And we are confident that he hears us whenever we ask for anything that pleases him. -1 John 5:14