Day 1 – Novena For Financial Help

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed St. Anthony, who in life was ever mindful of the needs of the afflicted, consuming yourself in the service of God and for the good of souls, who was the enemy of idleness and a tireless worker in the vineyard of the Lord, beseech God to grant me a suitable job, which may procure for me and my loved ones a decent livelihood, and be at the same time a means of personal sanctification and of real service to others. Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Anthony, helper in all necessities, pray for us.

