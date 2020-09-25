Day 1 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Lord our God, receive our supplications,

prayers and mortifications and sighs

in suffrage for the holy souls for whom we make this novena;

and we pray that by the motherly love

bestowed on you by your most holy Mother,

when she followed you on the way of sorrow up to Mount Calvary,

and grant what we ask of you in this novena

for your greater honour and glory.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Merciful God, we beseech you,

by the pain which your Holy Mother saw you suffer

and agonise on the cross,

that the holy souls in purgatory be freed from those pains;

especially for the soul of _,

for whom we are praying and offering in This novena.

Bring those who are submerged in their sins

to a true knowledge of their guilt

and grant what we ask of you in this novena,

for your greater honour and glory.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Almighty Father, to whom nobody asks without the hope of receiving,

by the intercession of St. Joseph

and the Blessed Virgin Mary,

enable the suffering souls in purgatory

to be able to leave that place,

especially for the soul of __.

We ask this through Christ, our Lord.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Gracious God,

through whose mercy the saints rest in glory,

we beg you to set free those blessed souls in purgatory,

especially for the soul of___________,

for whom we are praying in this novena.

May you radiate your compassion and love

to them so they may enter into your Kingdom.

We ask this through Christ, our Lord.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Souvereign Lord,

in whom it is proper to be merciful,

through the intercession of St. Michael, the archangel,

and by the sorrow of your Blessed Mother

who suffered when the soldier pierced your side with a lance,

have mercy on the soul of __

for whom we are offering this novena

and bring him/her to your eternal rest in heaven,

for the better glory and honour of your name.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Lord Jesus Christ,

incline your ears to our petitions.

Have mercy on the souls in purgatory,

especially for the soul of_______

for whom we make this novena.

We humbly ask you to set them free

and bring them to the happiness in heaven,

for the greater glory and honour of your name.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Lord of mercy, hear our prayer.

May our brother/sister _,

whom you called your son/daughter on earth,

enter into the Kingdom of peace and light,

where your saints live in glory.

We ask this through our Lord, Jesus Christ,

who lives and reigns with you and Holy Spirit,

one God forever and ever.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Creator and Redeemer of all mankind,

through the infinite merits of passion,

death and resurrection,

we beg you to shower the immense treasures of your clemency

on those blessed souls,

especially for the eternal repose of the soul of _.

Bring those who are in sin

to a true knowledge and repentance

and grant what we ask for in this novena,

through Christ, our Lord.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena For the Dead

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Leader:

Lord God, you are the glory of the believers

and the life of the just.

Your Son redeemed us by dying and rising to life again.

Our brother/sister ____,

was faithful and believed in the resurrection.

Give to him/her the joys and the blessings of the life to come.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God forever and ever.

All: Amen.

Leader: Jesus, through your blood on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the blow you received on your sacred face,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the cruel scourging you endured,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through the crown of thorns that pierced your head,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your carrying of the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your face covered with blood which you allowed to be imprinted on the veil of Veronica,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your garments which were cruely removed from your wounded body,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your holy body nailed on the cross,

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Leader: Jesus, through your side pierced with a lance and from which flowed blood and water.

Response (All): Have mercy on the soul of …

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…