“Dear wonderful Saint,

model of fidelity to vows,

you gladly carried a heavy cross

following in the steps of Christ

who chose to be crucified for us.

You realized that God,

like a merciful Father,

chastises those whom He loves

which to worldlings seems silly indeed.

Grant to me relief from great pains,

if this is in line with God’s plans.

Amen.”

