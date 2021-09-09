When All Else Fails God Doesn’t

Spread the Love

Romans 5:8

But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

Ezekiel 12:28

Therefore say to them, Thus says the Lord God: None of my words will be delayed any longer, but the word that I speak will be performed, declares the Lord God.”

Psalm 86:15

But you, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.

Genesis 2:7

Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature.

Genesis 1:28

And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

Matthew 5:8

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.

Author: Caroline Anthony