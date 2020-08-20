Mother of Perpetual Help Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Oh Mother of Perpetual Help, grant that I may ever invoke your powerful name, the protection of the living and the salvation of the dying. Purest Mary, let your name henceforth be ever on my lips. Delay not, Blessed Lady, to rescue me whenever I call on you. In my temptations, in my needs, I will never cease to call on you, ever repeating your sacred name, Mary, Mary.

What a consolation, what sweetness, what confidence fills my soul when I utter your sacred name or even only think of you! I thank the Lord for having given you so sweet, so powerful, so lovely a name. But I will not be content with merely uttering your name.

Let my love for you prompt me ever to hail you Mother of Perpetual Help. Mother of Perpetual Help, pray for me and grant me the favor I confidently ask of you.

(Mention your request here…Then say three Hail Mary’s)

Mother of Perpetual Help, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...