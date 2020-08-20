Urgent Novena to the Infant Jesus of Prague

(To be said for nine days or nine consecutive hours) Example, if you begin praying at 10:30 am, your next prayer is at 11:30am, then 12:30pm, until your ninth prayer is at 6:30 pm.

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Jesus, Who has said, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened,” through the intercession of Mary, Your Most Holy Mother, I knock, I seek, I ask that my prayer be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

O Jesus, Who has said,

“All that you ask of the Father in My Name, He will grant you,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I humbly and urgently ask your Father in your name that my prayer will be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

O Jesus, Who has said,

“Heaven and earth shall pass away but My word shall not pass away,” through the intercession of Mary Your Most Holy Mother, I feel confident that my prayer will be granted.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

PRAYER OF THANKSGIVING

Divine Infant Jesus, I know You love me and would never leave me. I thank You for Your close Presence in my life.

Miraculous Infant, I believe in Your promise of peace, blessings, and freedom from want. I place every need and care in Your hands.

Lord Jesus, may I always trust in Your generous mercy and love. I want to honor and praise You, now and forever. Amen.

Like this: Like Loading...