Day 1 – Novena For Alcohol Addiction

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear St. Monica, troubled wife and mother,

Many sorrows pierced your heart during your lifetime.

Yet you never despaired or lost faith.

With confidence, persistence and profound faith,

you prayed daily for the conversion of your beloved husband, Patricius,

and your beloved son, Augustine.

Grant me that same fortitude, patience and trust in the Lord.

Intercede for me, dear St. Monica,

(Mention your request here…)

and grant me the grace to accept his will in all things,

through Jesus Christ, our Lord,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God forever and ever. Amen

Saint Monica Patron Saint of Alcoholics, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

