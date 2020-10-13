Day 1 – Novena For Pregnancy

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Prayer to St. Gerard

O good St. Gerard,

powerful intercessor before God

and Wonder-worker of our day,

I call on you and seek your help.

(Mention your request here…)

You who on earth did always fulfil God’s design,

help me to do the Holy Will of God.

Beseech the Master of Life,

from whom all paternity proceeded,

to make me fruitful in offspring,

that I may raise up children to God in this life

and heirs to the Kingdom of His glory

in the world to come. Amen.

Saint Gerard Patron Saint of expectant mothers, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

