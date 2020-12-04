Novena Begins: December 4 Feast Day: December 13

Patron Saint of eye illnesses

Day 1 – St. Lucy Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Lucy, your beautiful name signifies light. By the light of faith which God bestowed upon you, increase and preserve this light in my soul so that I may avoid evil, be zealous in the performance of good works, and abhor nothing as much as the blindness and darkness of evil and sin.

By your intercession with God, obtain for me perfect vision for my bodily eyes and the grace to use them for God’s great honor and glory and the salvation of all men.Saint Lucy, virgin and martyr, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

