Novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Novena Begins: December 3rd Feast Day: December 12th

Patron Saint of Mexico

Day 1 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mystical Rose, make intercession for the Holy Church, protect the Sovereign Pontiff, help all those who invoke thee in their necessities, and since thou art the ever Virgin Mary, and Mother of the True God, obtain for us from thy most holy Son the grace of keeping our faith, of sweet hope in the midst of the bitterness of life, of burning charity, and the precious gift of final perseverance.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 3 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 4 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 5 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 6 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 7 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 8 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

Day 9 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Novena

