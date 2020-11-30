Day 1 – Immaculate Conception Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O most Holy Virgin,who was pleasing to the Lord and became His mother,immaculate in body and spirit, in faith and in love, look kindly on me as I implore your powerful intercession.

O most Holy Mother, who by your blessed Immaculate Conception, from the first moment of your conception did crush the head of the enemy, receive our prayers as we implore you to present at the throne of God the favor we now request…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your Divine Son while upon this earth; you have the same influence now in heaven. Pray for us and obtain for us from him the granting of my petition if it be the Divine Will.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

