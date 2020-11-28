Day 1 – St. Nicholas of Myra Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Almighty God, who in thy love didst give to thy servant Nicholas of Myra a perpetual name for deeds of kindness on land and sea: Grant, we pray thee, that thy Church may never cease to work for the happiness of children, the safety of sailors, the relief of the poor, and the help of those tossed by tempests of doubt or grief; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Nicholas of Myra, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

