Day 1 – St. Francis Xavier Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O devoted Servant of God, Saint Francis Xavier, your heart was burning with love for Jesus. Impelled by his love, you went from country to country and spent yourself unto death to proclaim the name of Jesus and the good news of salvation. That is why the Father filled you with glory in heaven and preserved your body from corruption here on Earth. Filled with joy for these unique gifts, we join you in praising the Father. And Now we ask your intercession for ourselves.

( Mention your request here… )

We ask you to obtain for us the fulfillment of these desires if they are pleasing to the Father. And for everything together with you we praise the Father, through Jesus in the Spirit.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...