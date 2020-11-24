Day 1 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Barbara Novena – Powerful Catholic Novenas (novenaprayer.com)

