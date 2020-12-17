Novena Begins: December 20

Feast Day: First Sunday after Christmas

Novena In Honor of the Holy Family

Day 1 – Holy Family Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Mary, Joseph, model for all Christian families, I entrust my family to your care and protection. Bless each member of my family. Help me and the members of my family to love, listen to, support and accept one another. Encourage us to challenge one another to be compassionate, merciful and forgiving as we struggle with the difficulties of our lives.

(Mention your request here…)

Guide us to seek goodness and holiness in our everyday choices, actions and attitudes. Encourage us when our faith is weak and when we fail to lead one another to Christ. Make our home a real dwelling place of peace, joy and love, where you are ever present among us. May we work to uphold each one’s dignity, integrity and unique contributions to the well-being and growth of our family. And when our time on earth is complete, bring us all safely home to you in the company of heaven.

Amen

Holy Family of Nazareth, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

