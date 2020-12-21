Novena Begins: December 25 Feast Day: January 3

Patron Saint of Paris, French Security Forces

Day 1 – St. Genevieve Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Genevieve, you who by the days before, penance and prayer, ensured the protection of Paris, intercede near God for us, for our country, for the devoted Christian hearts. You who cured the sick and fed the hungry, obtain the light of God and make us stronger to reject temptation. You who had the concern of the poor, protect the sick, the abandoned, and the unemployed. You who resisted the armies and encouraged the besieged, give us the direction for truth and justice. You who through the centuries never ceased taking care of your people, help us to keep the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. May your example be for us, an encouragement to always seek God and serve him through our brothers and sisters.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Genevieve, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

