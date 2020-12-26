Novena Begins: December 26 Feast Day: January 4

Patron Saint of Lost Parents, Children And opposition of Church authorities.

Day 1 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord God, you blessed Elizabeth Seton with gifts of grace as wife and mother, educator and foundress, so that she might spend her life in service to your people. Through her example and prayers may we learn to express our love for you in love for our fellow men and women

We ask this through Christ our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

