Saint Angela Merici Novena

Novena Begins: January 18 Feast Day: January 27

Patron Saint of the Sick, Loss of Parents

Day 1 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St Angela Merici Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Angela Merici,You were generous and joyful in answering God’s call, and you happily shared the gifts you had been given. When you recognized the need for education, you overcame obstacles and prejudice by your prayer and your commitment to those living in poverty. Open our eyes to the needs of others; remind us that Jesus calls us to serve our sisters and brothers, and to bring joy to those around us.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Angela Merici, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...