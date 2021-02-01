Novena Begins: February 1 Feast Day: February 9

Day 1 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Confidence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, to you we entrust our life. We are your children and in your hands we place all our needs. To you, Virgin of Nazareth, we humbly offer our desire to follow Jesus on the path of love with fidelity and perseverance, so that we may serve Him with an undivided and generous heart. Guide us always with motherly love. Sustain us in our weakness; strengthen us in hope. Increase our trust in God, our love for Christ, and our fidelity to the Church. Mater Mea, Fiducia Mea!My Mother, My Confidence!

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of confidence, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…