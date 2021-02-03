Novena Begins: February 4 Feast Day: February 13

Patron Saint of Fortune Tellers

Who is St. Agabus?

Some say that Agabus is probably one of the seventy disciples whom the Lord Jesus had sent out according to Luke 10:1-12. While we will delve into this, it is important for us to know that he is recognized as a prophet from Judea.

Acts 11: 27-28

During this time some prophets came down from Jerusalem to Antioch.One of them, named Agabus, stood up and through the Spirit predicted that a severe famine would spread over the entire Roman world.

(This happened during the reign of Claudius.)

Day 1 – St. Agabus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Agabus, prophet and disciple, do not let my faith be weakened by my fears of what the future will hold.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Agabus, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

