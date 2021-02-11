Novena of Thanksgiving and Praise to St. Jude

Day 1 – Novena of Thanksgiving and Praise

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I receive the gifts of God with a grateful spirit. St. Jude, help me to see the blessings that surround me and give me life. I offer you my prayer of thanksgiving.

Give me the grace to be forever thankful for God’s love and mercy, and the gift of life each day. May this gratitude inspire me to give generously of myself to others—in my actions, in my prayers, and in my fortune however small that may be.

Be with me now, St. Jude. Linger with me in gratitude, and let thanks fill my heart, washing away my pains and troubles. May I desire nothing except to be in God’s presence, and to learn from you to be an example of hope, love, and thanksgiving to everyone I meet. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

