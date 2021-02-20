Novena Begins: February 20 Feast Day: March 1

Patron Saint of Wales

Day 1 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. David of Wales Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father, You gave the bishop David to the Welsh Church to uphold the faith and to be an example of Christian perfection. In this changing world may he help us to hold fast to the values which bring eternal life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who being God, lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. David of Wales, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…