Novena Begins: 9 Days Before Easter

Day 1 – Easter Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Divine Savior, who rose from the dead on that first glorious Easter morning, grant that I may rise from my sins and so live as to see You, glorious and immortal, in heaven. Lord, I am nothing, but, although nothing, I adore You.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

