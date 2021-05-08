Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 8 Feastday: May 17

Patron Saint of Eucharistic congresses, sadness

Day 1 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Paschal Baylon Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Paschal, you were filled by the Holy Spirit with a wonderful love for the sacred mysteries of the Body and Blood of Christ. Intercede for us now that we can obtain the grace of a deep faith and tender devotion for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Can we draw from the Eucharist the same spiritual riches that you received with great joy, and that our lives reveal The enduring fruit of love, generosity and kindness. Eliminating sadness from our lives.To the glory of God, our Father. Saint Paschal Baylon, lover of the Eucharist, pray for us.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home