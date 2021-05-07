Saint Brendan Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 7 Feast Day: May 16

Patron Saint Roman Catholic Diocese of Clonfert, Journeys and Voyages.

Day 1 – St. Brendan Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Help me to journey beyond the familiar

and into the unknown.

Give me the faith to leave old ways

and break fresh ground with You.

Christ of the mysteries, I trust You

to be stronger than each storm within me.

I will trust in the darkness and know

that my times, even now, are in Your hand.

Tune my spirit to the music of heaven,

and somehow, make my obedience count for You.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Brendan, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 3 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 4 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 5 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 6 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 7 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 8 – St. Brendan Novena

Day 9 – St. Brendan Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home