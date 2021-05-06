photo of church building
Novena For May

St. Isidore The Farmer

Novena Begins: May 6
Feast Day: May 15

Patron Saint of National Rural Conference in the United States

Day 1 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Isidore The Farmer Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Dear St. Isidore, you know how normal it is to cultivate the land for you were employed as a farm laborer most of your life. Although you received God’s help materially through Angels in the field, all farmers are aided spiritually to see the wonders God has strewn on this earth.  Encourage all farmers in their labors and help them to feed many people.

Amen

 (Mention your request here…)

Saint Isidore The Farmer, pray for us  

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

