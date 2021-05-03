Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 4th Feast Day: May 13th

Patron saint of Diocese of Leiria-Fátima

Day 1 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to Our Lady of Fatima

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with a sincere love of this devotion, so that by meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in it, we may gather the fruits and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, and this favor that I so earnestly seek,

(Mention your request here…)

which I ask of you in this novena, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor, and for the good of all people.

Amen

Say : Three times Our Father… Say : Three Hail Mary… Say : Three Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home