Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 1 Feast Day: May 10

Patron Saint of People Suffering from Leprosy.

Day 1 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Damien of Molokai Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Damien, you ministered to those in despair and isolation. I call upon you to open my heart and mind, to care for the poor, the sick, the weary, and those forgotten. Bestow upon me the inner strength of faith, and unconditional compassion to be a disciple of Christ. As a Spartan, I come before you a humble servant of God, bless me with the spirit of your love and instill in me the touch of healing and grace that you yourself possessed.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Damien of Molokai, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home