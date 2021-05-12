Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 2 Feast Day: May 21

Day 1 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you led your faithful servant Crispin through a life of perfect joy to the heights of evangelical perfection; grant that through his intercession and example we may always practice true virtue and come to share the joys of heaven which it promises. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

St. Crispin of Viterbo, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 3 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 4 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 5 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 6 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 7 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 8 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Day 9 – Novena to St. Crispin of Viterbo

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home