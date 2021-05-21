Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 21 Feast Day: May 30

Patron Saint of France, Rape Victims Women in the Military

Day 1 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Joan of Arc Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Joan of Arc, patron of France, my patron saint, I ask you now to fight this battle with me by prayer, just as you led your troops to victory in battle. You, who were filled with the Holy Spirit and chosen by God, help me this day with the favor I ask

(Mention your request here…)

Grant me by your divine and powerful intercession, the courage and strength I need to endure this constant fight. Oh St. Joan, help me to be victorious in the tasks God presents to me. I thank you and ask you for your continuing protection of God’s people.

Saint Joan Pious daughter of the church, Pray for me.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…