Patron Saint of Spiritual Directors, Spiritual Leaders

Day 1 – St. Ephrem the Syrian Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord and Master of my life, take from me the spirit of sloth, despair, lust of power, and idle talk.

But give rather the spirit of chastity, humility, patience, and love to Thy servant.Yea, O Lord and King, grant me to see my own transgressions, and not to judge my brother, for blessed art Thou, unto ages of ages.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Ephrem the Syrian, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

