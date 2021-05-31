Saint Columba Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 31 Feast Day: June 9

Patron Saint of Derry, Poets, Ireland, Scotland, Floods

Day 1 – St. Columba Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Let me bless Almighty God,whose power extends over sea and land, whose angels watch over all. Let me study sacred books to calm my soul: I pray for peace, kneeling at heaven’s gates.Let me do my daily work, gathering seaweed, catching fish, giving food to the poor. Let me say my daily prayers,sometimes chanting, sometimes quiet, always thanking God. Delightful it is to live on a peaceful isle, in a quiet cell,serving the King of kings. May the fire of God’s love burn brightly and steadfastly in our hearts like the golden light within the sanctuary lamp.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Columba, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Columba Novena

Day 3 – St. Columba Novena

Day 4 – St. Columba Novena

Day 5 – St. Columba Novena

Day 6 – St. Columba Novena

Day 7 – St. Columba Novena

Day 8 – St. Columba Novena

Day 9 – St. Columba Novena

