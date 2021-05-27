Saint Boniface Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 27 Feast Day: June 5

Patron Saint of Germany

Day 1 – St. Boniface Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Eternal God, the refuge and help of all your children,

we praise you for all you have given us,

for all you have done for us,

for all that you are to us.

In our weakness, you are strength,

in our darkness, you are light,

in our sorrow, you are comfort and peace.

We cannot number your blessings,

we cannot declare your love:

For all your blessings we bless you.

May we live as in your presence,

and love the things that you love,

and serve you in our daily lives;

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Boniface, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

