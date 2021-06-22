Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 22 Feast Day: July 1

Patron Saint of Vocations

Day 1 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Junipero Serra, your missionary zeal brought the light of Christ to millions. You endured so many hardships, and labored so much that your work resonates today in the hearts of hundreds of millions of Catholics. Saint Serra, I petition you today to help me deliver the light of Christ through my words and deeds to others. May I instruct by example and faithfully guide others to Christ, just as you so wonderfully did centuries ago. I pray that you stand beside me, that you grant me the wisdom and words to share. Please intercede for me before the throne of Christ, may you both witness the work I do on His behalf. I offer my labor and my sacrifice to you. Please receive me as your faithful servant, in Christ, My Lord, I pray.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Junipero Serra, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 3 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 4 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 5 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 6 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 7 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 8 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

Day 9 – Saint Junipero Serra Novena

