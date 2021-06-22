Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 22 Feast Day: July 1

Patron Saint of Peace and Reconciliation in Ireland

Day 1 – St. Oliver Plunkett Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Martyr, St. Oliver, who willingly gave your life for your faith, help us also to be strong in faith.May we be loyal like you to the See of Peter. By your intercession and example may all hatred and bitterness be banished from the hearts of Irish men and women. May the peace of Christ reign in our hearts, as it did in your heart, even at the moment of your death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Oliver Plunkett, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

