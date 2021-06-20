Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 20 Feast Day: June 29

Patron Saint of Fishermen, Net Makers, and Ship Builders

Day 1 – Novena to St. Peter

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy Apostle, you are the Rock upon which Almighty God has built His Church. Obtain for me I pray you: lively faith, firm hope, and burning love, complete detachment from myself, contempt of the world, patience in adversity, humility in prosperity, recollection in prayer, purity of heart, a right intention in all my works, diligence in fulfilling the duties of my state of life, constancy in my resolutions, resignation to the will of God and perseverance in the grace of God even unto death; that so, by means of your intercession and your glorious merits…

(Mention your request here…)

I may be made worthy to appear before the Chief and Eternal Shepherd of Souls, Jesus Christ, Who with the Father and the Holy Spirit, lives and reigns forever.

Amen

St. Peter, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

