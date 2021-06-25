Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 25 Feast Day: July 4

Patron Saint of the Third Order of St. Francis

Day 1 – Saint Elizabeth of Portugal Novena Prayers

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, author of peace and lover of charity,

who adorned Saint Elizabeth of Portugal

with a marvelous grace for reconciling those in conflict,

grant, through her intercession,

(Mention your request here…)

that we may become peacemakers,

and so be called children of God.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

