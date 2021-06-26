Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 26 Feast Day: July 5

Day 1 – Our Lady of Consolation Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Mary, Mother of Consolation, again I come before you in prayer.Help me to pray to our most loving Father.Ever guide me to seek in my life His divine will.Help me to hold before my eyes the saving life of your Son.

You are the chosen, Mary, for your magnificent answer to the desire of the Father, the prompting of the Holy Spirit and the request of the angel.Your openness to the Father has given joy to the world. The Son of God your Son and our Lord and Savior, became man through your answer.

Oh Mary, grant that I might offer myself to the Father as you did.Help me on the true path of holiness; this is the Father’s desire for me.Assist me through your prayers that I too might agree to the prompting of the Holy Spirit within me.

Help me to offer others around me the example your Son expects me to be.In a special way, I ask you to pray with me for these, the main intentions of this novena.

Holy Mary, I offer my prayers for all of God’s people, for the needs of all mankind.We are all pilgrims ever on our way toward our heavenly home.Watch over us and guide us; lead us to your Son, Jesus, our Lord and Savior.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Our Lady of Consolation, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

