Spread the Love

Christ is the light in the darkness

Look towards Him and find strength and peace in the Son of God!

Psalm 84

How lovely is Your tabernacle,

O Lord of hosts!

2 My soul longs, yes, even faints

For the courts of the Lord;

My heart and my flesh cry out for the living God.

3 Even the sparrow has found a home,

And the swallow a nest for herself,

Where she may lay her young—

Even Your altars, O Lord of hosts,

My King and my God.

4 Blessed are those who dwell in Your house;

They will still be praising You. Selah

5 Blessed is the man whose strength is in You,

Whose heart is set on pilgrimage.

6 As they pass through the Valley of Baca,

They make it a spring;

The rain also covers it with pools.

7 They go from strength to strength;

Each one appears before God in Zion.

8 O Lord God of hosts, hear my prayer;

Give ear, O God of Jacob! Selah

9 O God, behold our shield,

And look upon the face of Your anointed.

10 For a day in Your courts is better than a thousand.

I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God

Than dwell in the tents of wickedness.

11 For the Lord God is a sun and shield;

The Lord will give grace and glory;

No good thing will He withhold

From those who walk uprightly.

12 O Lord of hosts,

Blessed is the man who trusts in You!

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home