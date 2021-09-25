Bible Trivia

#1. What is the only book of the Bible that does not contain the word "God"?

#2. Which woman is mentioned most in Scripture?

#3. Who was the oldest man in the Bible?

#4. The New Testament was originally written in which language?

#5. What is the oldest written book of the Bible?

#6. How many times do the phrases, "Fear not" or "Do not fear", show up in the Bible?

#7. Samson used a donkey's jaw bone to kill how many men?

