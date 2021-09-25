Bible TriviaWhat is the only book of the Bible that does not contain the word “God”? Spread the Love #1. What is the only book of the Bible that does not contain the word "God"? Ruth Ruth Esther Esther Song of Solomon Song of Solomon Malachi Malachi #2. Which woman is mentioned most in Scripture? Sarah Sarah Rachel Rachel Mary Mary Rebekah Rebekah #3. Who was the oldest man in the Bible? Adam Adam Seth Seth Methuselah Methuselah Jared Jared #4. The New Testament was originally written in which language? Hebrew Hebrew Arabic Arabic Latin Latin Greek Greek #5. What is the oldest written book of the Bible? Genesis Genesis Job Job Judges Judges Deuteronomy Deuteronomy #6. How many times do the phrases, "Fear not" or "Do not fear", show up in the Bible? 150 150 365 365 210 210 451 451 #7. Samson used a donkey's jaw bone to kill how many men? 500 500 250 250 1000 1000 2000 2000 See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related