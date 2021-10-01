Spread the Love

You are a child of God. Seek Christ everyday to know Him better. Grow in His likeness. Be comfortable trusting Him. Be excited searching God, observing God and understand how He operates in your life and other people’s lives. God is fathomless. God will turn everything for your good.

Pray and spend time reading His Word. Get to know God because we believers will live with Him eternally. Start today with being excited about the Son of God. Wake up and pray the minute you open your eyes. Think about the good Lord and ask Him to help you.

Do not wait to make God number 1 when you meet with an accident.

Do not start praying only when you are in the hospital . Praise Yeshua now. Worship Him now! Love Christ right where you are. Make God your number 1 pursuit.

Psalm 105

Oh, give thanks to the Lord!

Call upon His name;

Make known His deeds among the peoples!

2 Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him;

Talk of all His wondrous works!

3 Glory in His holy name;

Let the hearts of those rejoice who seek the Lord!

4 Seek the Lord and His strength;

Seek His face evermore!

5 Remember His marvelous works which He has done,

His wonders, and the judgments of His mouth,

6 O seed of Abraham His servant,

You children of Jacob, His chosen ones!

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home