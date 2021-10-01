Spread the Love

You cannot seek the Lord while sinning throughout the week and go on and tithe on Sunday to wash away your sins . It doesn’t work that way. Do not live in sin and keep seeking God … it’s certainly not connecting. Sin separates us from God. We can’t play both sides at the same time if we say we love God.

Can anyone sit in 2 cruise ships at the same time? It’s the same concept…. You can’t serve satan and God . Select Christ instead of the demons. God leads us into all righteousness. Turn to the Lord just the way you are and God helps you clean up. Read His Word and the Holy Spirit will guide you to make all right choices. Don’t run around trying to get it right in your own strength, you can’t do it alone. We all run to God for help. God helps us step by step.

Isaiah 55: 6 Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near.

7 Let the wicked forsake their ways

and the unrighteous their thoughts.

Let them turn to the Lord, and he will have mercy on them,

and to our God, for he will freely pardon.

8 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts,

neither are your ways my ways,”

declares the Lord.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home