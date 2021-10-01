Spread the Love

Be diligent in seeking God

Seek God continuously!

Only then will you be diligent about your health, about your family, about your finances about your career and everything else. Do your best in seeking God first. Don’t put anything else in front of Christ Jesus.

If you have a decision to make God is the number to consult . Pray about everything you are about to decide. Consult God always.

Proverbs 8:17

I love those who love me,

And those who seek me diligently will find me.

Author: Caroline Anthony

