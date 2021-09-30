Believe in God’s Promises

Spread the Love

1 John 5:13

I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God that you may know that you have eternal life.

1 John 2:6

Whoever says he abides in him ought to walk in the same way in which he walked.

James 1:2-5

Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home