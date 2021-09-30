Spread the Love

Do not live like hypocrites

Be grateful for everything

Live in humility and show kindness

Do not speak to people who argue about God.

Fools don’t believe in the Creator! They mock God Almighty. It is foolish to throw pearls in front of swines . Ungodly people prefer the pig sty….. look up to God and say the Lord’s Prayer daily! Christ has taught us to pray ! So pray every day!

Mathew 6

9 “This, then, is how you should pray:

“‘Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name,

10 your kingdom come,

your will be done,

on earth as it is in heaven.

11 Give us today our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts,

as we also have forgiven our debtors.

13 And lead us not into temptation,[a]

but deliver us from the evil one.[b]’

14 For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. 15 But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home