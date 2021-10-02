Spread the Love

Christ Jesus is the One I want to see everyday. He is the One who died for me and you. Sing Glory to the Son of God!

I dreamed of a city called Glory,

So bright and so fair.

When I entered the gates I cried, “Holy”

The angels all met me there:

They carried me from mansion to mansion,

And oh the sights I saw,

But I said, “I want to see Jesus,

The One who died for all.”

Then I bowed on my knees and cried,

“Holy, Holy, Holy.”

I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,

Glory to the Son of God.”

I bowed on my knees and cried,

“Holy, Holy, Holy.”

Then I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,

Glory to the Son of God.”

As I entered the gates of that city,

My loved ones all knew me well.

They took me down the streets of Heaven;

Such scenes were too many to tell;

I saw Abraham, Jacob and Isaac

Talked with Mark, and Timothy

But I said, “I want to see Jesus,

‘Cause He’s the One who died for me.”

Then I bowed on my knees and cried,

“Holy, Holy, Holy.”

I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,

Glory, Glory.”

I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”

I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”

I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”

“Glory to the Son of God”

I sang, “Glory to the Son of God.”

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home