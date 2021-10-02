Christ Jesus is the One I want to see everyday. He is the One who died for me and you. Sing Glory to the Son of God!
I dreamed of a city called Glory,
So bright and so fair.
When I entered the gates I cried, “Holy”
The angels all met me there:
They carried me from mansion to mansion,
And oh the sights I saw,
But I said, “I want to see Jesus,
The One who died for all.”
Then I bowed on my knees and cried,
“Holy, Holy, Holy.”
I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,
Glory to the Son of God.”
I bowed on my knees and cried,
“Holy, Holy, Holy.”
Then I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,
Glory to the Son of God.”
As I entered the gates of that city,
My loved ones all knew me well.
They took me down the streets of Heaven;
Such scenes were too many to tell;
I saw Abraham, Jacob and Isaac
Talked with Mark, and Timothy
But I said, “I want to see Jesus,
‘Cause He’s the One who died for me.”
Then I bowed on my knees and cried,
“Holy, Holy, Holy.”
I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory,
Glory, Glory.”
I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”
I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”
I clapped my hands and sang, “Glory”
“Glory to the Son of God”
I sang, “Glory to the Son of God.”
Author: Caroline Anthony